PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts airman killed in the Osprey helicopter crash off the coast of Japan last month will be honored Friday as he returns home.

Staff Sergeant Jacob Galliher, of Pittsfield, was among the eight crew members killed in the Nov. 29 crash, which occurred during a training mission.

A procession will escort Galliher’s remains from the Westover Air Force Base to a funeral home in Pittsfield Friday afternoon. The public is invited to pay their respects along the route in Pittsfield.