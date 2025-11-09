WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After more than 80 years, Private Alfred Thomas Langevin, U.S. Army, a Weymouth native who was killed in action during World War II and had been classified as Missing in Action since 1944, has returned home.

Pvt. Langevin’s remains arrived Saturday morning at Logan International Airport before he received a dignified transport to Keohane Funeral Home in Weymouth.

Public calling hours will be held on Sunday followed on Monday by a Funeral Procession and Burial with Full Military Honors

