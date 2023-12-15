PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The remains of a Massachusetts airman killed in an Osprey aircraft crash off the coast of Japan last month returned to Massachusetts on Friday.

Staff Sergeant Jacob Galliher, of Pittsfield, was among the eight crew members killed in the Nov. 29 crash, which occurred during a training mission.

A matter of weeks after the crash, Galliher was honored as the military aircraft carrying his remains landed at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

From Westover, a procession escorted Galliher’s remains to a funeral home in Pittsfield.

Galliher, 24, is survived by his wife, Ivy, and his two sons.

He has been mourned in Pittsfield and beyond in recent weeks, with Ivy in a statement describing him as “one of the strongest people I have ever known.”

Authorities have worked to identify and recover all eight fallen airmen in the days and weeks since Nov. 29.

Military officials, in the meantime, announced last week that they had grounded the entire US Osprey fleet out of “an abundance of caution” while they continued to investigate this crash.