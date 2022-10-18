BOSTON (WHDH) - The remains of a US prisoner of war in Korea were returned to Massachusetts Tuesday.

Army Corporal Joseph Puopolo’s remains was escorted by police to a funeral home in East Boston, after they had been identified to be Puopolo’s at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

Corporal Puopolo was reported Missing in Action in 1950, after his unit tried to withdraw during the Korean War.

Three years later, other prisoners of war confirmed he had died as a POW. He was 19 at the time of his death.

A burial service will take place in Malden on Saturday.

