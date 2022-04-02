REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The remains of a U.S. Army airman killed in World War II were returned to Revere Friday.

Staff Sgt. Charles McMackin’s plane was shot down over Romania more than 78 years ago, while he was on a mission targeting oil fields and refineries crucial to the Nazi war effort.

Officials identified his remains last August and they were returned to Revere in a procession to City Hall.

