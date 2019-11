BOSTON (WHDH) - A WWII soldier from Massachusetts will receive a hero’s homecoming on Friday.

The remains of Lt. Joseph Finneran will arrive at Boston Logan Airport just after 6:30 p.m.

Finneran was shot down over Romania back in 1943.

His remains were recently identified through DNA tests.

