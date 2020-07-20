‘Remarkable change’: Patriots QB Cam Newton swears by vegan diet in new PETA ad

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton touted the vegan diet in a new PETA advertisement, saying a change in the foods he eats has worked wonders for his body.

“I’ve seen such a remarkable change in the way my body responds to the food that I eat,” the former NFL MVP and longtime Carolina Panther said in the advertisement.

Newton, who can be seen sporting a tank top with the words “Vegan Strong” across the front, shared some tips on how to eat well without using animal products.

He even revealed the recipe for his favorite burger, which comes loaded with guacamole on a pretzel bun.

PETA is a non-profit that promotes kindness to animals.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)