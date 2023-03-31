MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a heartwarming reunion in Medford after a 5-year-old Hound/Pit mix named Bo was returned home to his owners nearly a year after going missing.

“I was doing some yard work, my wife was in and out of the house, Bo was just relaxing on the patio, I went away for a little bit and he was gone,” recalled his owner, Ross Morrow, who said he and his wife had walked about 50 miles searching for their best friend.

Now, 10 months later, Bo is back home after he was found wandering the streets of Pelham, New Hampshire, some 30 miles away from where he first went missing.

He was brought home after investigators scanned his microchip.

After Bo went missing, his family added a puppy sister to the family that he will now get to spend his time with.

