LONDON (WHDH) — Queen Elizabeth was famously close with– and proud of– her growing family over the years, especially its youngest members.

While Queen Elizabeth took in the spectacle of her Platinum Jubilee celebration earlier this year, another member of the family stole the show: her great-grandson Louis, who held his ears and screamed in reaction to the noise from the Royal Airforce flyover in a now-viral moment.

The queen’s family grew to include four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Although the Queen didn’t overtly play favorites, royal watchers observed a special relationship between Prince Harry and his grandmother.

“Once you’re in the military, she means a lot more to you than just a grandmother,” Harry said of the relationship in 2012 while he served in Afghanistan. “She is the queen. And then suddenly, it’s like, you start realizing, you know, wow, this is quite a big deal, and then you get goosebumps.”

The pair also shared a lighthearted moment in a 2016 Invictus Games skit.

During her annual Christmas message, a tradition she began in the 1950s, Queen Elizabeth always displayed photos of her family. The biggest portraits in her later years depicted her great-grandchildren.

Every new arrival to the Royal Family has a Royal christening, using water from the River Jordan for their baptisms.

