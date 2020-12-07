(CNN) — Monday marks the anniversary of a grim day in United States history.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day honors those who died after Japan’s attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

That was the day when the U.S. changed its stance regarding getting involved in World War II two years after it started.

Several battleships were damaged on Pearl Harbor Day, including the USS Arizona and the USS Oklahoma, which sunk.

Some aircraft were also destroyed.

More than 3,500 Americans either died or were injured that day.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)