PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - When shots rang out inside a Pawtucket, Rhode Island ice rink Monday, Rhonda Dorgan and her adult son Aidan were hit by the gunfire and killed.

Police say the person puling the trigger was Rhonda’s ex-husband and Aidan’s father, who then took their own life.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family reads, “The weight of this loss is something no one should ever have to bear.”

Rhonda’s sister told 7NEWS that their parents and Rhonda’s boyfriend were also badly hurt when the gunfire erupted.

Appealing for help for Rhonda’s two remaining children, the GoFundMe post revealed, “Our family has been forever changed by the tragic events at Lynch Arena, where we lost our beloved brother Aidan and their mother Rhonda … In addition to this unimaginable loss, their grandparents are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives.”

— Pawtucket community comes together following fatal shooting —

People who knew Rhonda said she was a “brilliant scientist” whose greatest joy was her three kids.

“I feel bad for the kids, I feel bad for the whole family,” Richard Simonaeu said, the family’s neighbor.

Neighbors of the family said police had been called to the Dorgan’s home in the past. And while they knew there had been troubles, they never imagined this kind of tragedy.

“I never thought of him being violent at all,” Simonaeu said.

The Dorgan’s ended their GoFundMe with a thank you, saying, “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and especially the hockey community. Your kindness and generosity have given us strength and hope when we need it most.”

