(CNN) — Gun manufacturer Remington has offered nearly $33 million to nine families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in a proposed lawsuit settlement, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Remington Arms Company LLC and Remington Outdoors Company Inc — collectively “Remington” — offered $3,660,000 to nine plaintiffs representing the estate of victims killed in the shooting, according to nine separate offers of compromise filed Tuesday.

In a statement the lawyers for the victims’ families say in part they will “consider their next steps.”

CNN has reached out to Remington for comment.

