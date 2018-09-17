Remnants of Florence prompting flash flood warnings, watches in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Remnants of Hurricane Florence is bringing heavy rain to New England, prompting flash flood warnings and watches throughout the Bay State.

Bands of torrential rain showers developed late Monday night and will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are anticipated but a narrow swath of 4-6 inches of rain is possible, which may fall in a very short period of time, according to the National Weather Service.

The potential for 2-3 inches of rainfall per hour exists. Localized flash flooding is likely.

Remnants of Florence working in. Lot's of moisture=embedded downpours. Small risk of a severe storm late morning/early afternoon too. pic.twitter.com/dGPOeVeEwV — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 18, 2018

Most storms/downpours look to be south of the Pike by the evening commute. pic.twitter.com/4kFsGxXd6y — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 18, 2018

A flash flood warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. for Franklin, Hampshire, Middlesex and Worcester counties.

The flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Wednesday covers Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Western Norfolk, Western Plymouth, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire counties.

Flash flood watch up through the day. 1-3", localized higher amounts possible in a few towns. Watch for street/poor drainage area flooding. pic.twitter.com/CIwTXCSbFg — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 18, 2018

Spot showers will linger into Wednesday morning before partly sunny skies and fall-like temperatures arrive Thursday.

Spotty shower/sprinkles tomorrow morning, mostly cloudy day. Cool too. 60s widespread. pic.twitter.com/mtQ4X8Lyxe — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 18, 2018

