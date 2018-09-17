Remnants of Florence prompts severe weather warnings, watches in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Remnants of Hurricane Florence is bringing heavy rain to New England, prompting severe weather warnings and watches throughout the Bay State.
Bands of torrential rain showers developed late Monday night and will continue through Tuesday afternoon.
Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are anticipated but a narrow swath of 4-6 inches of rain is possible, which may fall in a very short period of time, according to the National Weather Service.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Barnstable County until 3:45 p.m. and a flash flood warning until 5 p.m.
A flood warning is in effect for Middlesex, Bristol Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties until 5:30 p.m. p.m. Worcester County is under a warning until 1 a.m.
The flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Wednesday covers Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester; Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth counties.
A tornado warning was issued for Essex County around 11 a.m. but it has since expired.
Spot showers will linger into Wednesday morning before partly sunny skies and fall-like temperatures arrive Thursday.
