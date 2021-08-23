MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) – Three EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Marlboro, Bolton and Stow on Monday as a series of powerful storms moved through the area.

A small, brief tornado touched down just west of I-495 near the Marlborough Water Treatment Center around 11:40 a.m., went over a business park, and traveled northwest a short distance before dissipating just north of Cedar Hill Street, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is a list of the preliminary damage reports of the 3 tornadoes we found across central Massachusetts. #mawx pic.twitter.com/yqow3W0ZUa — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2021

The tornado was only on the ground for about a minute and traveled just shy of a mile.

Several eyewitnesses reported seeing tree branches lifted in the air.

WATCH: Bolton police chief captures video of funnel cloud

Around 12:30 p.m. a second small tornado caused some damage between 175 and 198 Main Street. One tree was sent crashing down on some wires, and a large branch was ripped from another.

Around 1:10 p.m. the service confirmed a third tornado that touched down along Great Road near the Stow Police Department. This tornado knocked down a large tree as well as a large branch that fell across the road.

Similar to the Bolton tornado, it is believed a funnel cloud formed to the southeast of the area, and briefly touched down as it moved northwest.

All three tornadoes ranged in wind speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

A viewer sent video of a water spout taken in Ashburnham Monday afternoon though the tornado count remains at three according to the service.

3 Tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service today.



Weak, short lived tornadoes. Minimal tree & power line damage. Thankfully no injuries. pic.twitter.com/57bfGtPBcI — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) August 23, 2021

Hundreds of people were still without power Monday evening as utility crews worked to clear damage away from power lines.

The threat of tornadoes is over but some parts of Massachusetts are still seeing rain and even some downpours.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)