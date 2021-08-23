MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Three EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Marlboro, Bolton and Stow on Monday as a series of powerful storms moved through the area.

A small, brief tornado touched down just west of I-495 near the Marlborough Water Treatment Center around 11:40 a.m., went over a business park, and traveled northwest a short distance before dissipating just north of Cedar Hill Street, according to the National Weather Service.

3 Confirmed tornadoes earlier today along the I-495 belt. All 3 only lasting 1 minute and rated EF-0 on the enhanced fujita scale. #7news pic.twitter.com/UEiU9uxnbn — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) August 23, 2021

The tornado was only on the ground for about a minute and traveled just shy of a mile.

Several eyewitnesses reported seeing tree branches lifted in the air.

WATCH: Bolton police chief captures video of funnel cloud

Around 12:30 p.m. a second small tornado caused some damage between 175 and 198 Main Street. One tree was sent crashing down on some wires, and a large branch was ripped from another.

Around 1:10 p.m. the service confirmed a third tornado that touched down along Great Road near the Stow Police Department. This tornado knocked down a large tree as well as a large branch that fell across the road.

Similar to the Bolton tornado, it is believed a funnel cloud formed to the southeast of the area, and briefly touched down as it moved northwest.

All three tornadoes ranged in wind speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

Menacing clouds were spotted in several communities including Shirley and Westboro.

A Flash flood watch is still in effect for a large swath of the state as remnants of Hurricane Henri make its way out.

Localized street flooding may become an issue so too with these storms as rain rates increase and tropical downpours continue. Bright colors on below image show where rain rates are likely intensifying. pic.twitter.com/WUY4dpx4hL — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 23, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)