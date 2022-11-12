BOSTON (WHDH) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole arrived in New England overnight Friday, bringing rain and windy conditions to much of the Boston area.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, some 2,000 area residents were without power.

Crews had been out for days preparing for the potential for power outages and areas of localized flooding.

On Long Wharf in Boston, boats in the harbor could be seen tied up without issues.

Utility crews will remain out in case they’re needed to restore power due to downed wires.

