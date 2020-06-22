‘Remote learning has been a disaster’: Parent group calls for Mass. schools to reopen at full capacity

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of parents frustrated with virtual learning are pushing to get their children back to class and say their kids are not getting a good, quality education.

“They’ve all kind of communicated to me, that remote learning has been a disaster,” said Frank Sobchak of Hollison after his three children ended the school year with virtual learning.

“They’ve told me quote it’s worthless. They don’t see any point in attending it. They tell me that some of their friends have never been to class,” Sobchak said.

He is a member of “BringKidsBackMA.org,” which consists of a group of parents and teachers who’ve written a letter to Governor Charlie Baker urging him to reopen schools this fall at full capacity and in person.

“A 100 percent, full reopening, five days a week, with a virtual option for families who are at risk,” Sobchak explained.

If not, he said he fears public school students in Massachusetts will fall behind students in private schools and in other states that do reopen fully.

“And so if we do not reopen schools, the gap in knowledge and learning is going to increase,” he said. In his opinion, his own children have fallen behind.

The group members said the risk of COVID-19 isn’t the only consideration.

“Cost to not reopening and continue the virtual model which is not really successful is much greater than the risk of returning,” Sobchak said.

The parents group hasn’t heard from the governor but a spokesperson for the State Department of Education says the governor’s guidance policies for school opening in the fall will be released in the next week.

