Remy on latest cancer diagnosis: ‘I have never quit and will not now’

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy waves as he is honored for his 30 years in the broadcast booth at Fenway Park, before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Boston. Remy was recently diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox commentator Jerry Remy said Wednesday that he is thankful for the outpouring of support after NESN announced Tuesday that his cancer had once again returned.

“Thank you for all of your support. This has hit me hard but I have never quit and will not now,” Remy said on Twitter.

Remy was originally diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. The 65-year-old has relapsed multiple times over the years.

NESN said Remy plans to focus on his medical treatment. It’s not clear when the color analyst will return to the broadcast booth but he expressed confidence in his team of doctors.

“I have complete trust in my team at Mass General,” Remy added.

