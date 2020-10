BOSTON (WHDH) - Renderings of a proposed observation deck at the old Top of the Hub space have been revealed.

The observation deck would replace the Top of the Hub restaurant at the Prudential Center by 2023 if approved by the city.

Top of the Hub closed back in April.

