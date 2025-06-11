BOSTON (WHDH) - 27-year-old Marwa Khudaynazar worked for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office as Chief of Staff for Police Accountability.

She was arrested during a domestic dispute in May. Now, she tells the Boston Globe she was let go to protect one of Wu’s top aides and to avoid a scandal during election year.

“Now that she was brave enough to come forward and if her allegations are true, we can’t ignore them right? It’s unethical to ignore,” said Erin Murphy, Boston City Councilor At-Large.

Murphy has filed a resolution asking the council to approve an independent investigation into the matter. It all began when police responded to a fight between Khudaynazar and her boyfriend, Chulan Huang.

Huang told officers, “she went on a date with my boss,” and “They booked a hotel room and she came here to rub it in my face.”

Huang’s boss is Segun Idowu, the City of Boston’s Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion.

The couple was booted from City Hall, but Idowu still has a job and said in a statement, “I am deeply disappointed in those who are seeking to politicize a law enforcement matter that I had nothing to do with…”

While the city’s human resources department says its not up to the city council to deal with personnel matters, and the mayor says the situation was investigated, the city is now using outside employment lawyers to look deeper into potential misconduct.

“There’s a team that focused on carrying out internal reviews when necessary – whenever there’s a complaint raised or a question of potential misconduct that occurs and that’s what took place here with the employment actions that resulted,” said Mayor Wu.

“If it turns out she did feel she was put into a position she didn’t feel safe or felt as though she was mistreated in anyway, we have to take that seriously,” said Murphy.

