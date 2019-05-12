Renewed push to award gold medal to World War II Ghost Army

BOSTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators are renewing an effort to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the Ghost Army of World War II.

The Ghost Army was made up of two U.S. Army units — the 23rd Special Headquarters Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company — charged with the task of creating decoy army divisions.

The 23rd, numbering just 1,100 men, impersonated up to two divisions — the equivalent of 30,000 soldiers — physically, sonically, and radiographically. They were credited with holding a position for eight days, allowing General George S. Patton to direct all fighting forces at German defenses.

The legislative push is being led by Sens. Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Susan Collins, a Maine Republican.

Similar legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending