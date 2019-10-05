Renovations to historic Vermont town hall nearing completion

CALAIS, Vt. (AP) — Renovations to an historic Vermont town all are nearing completion after 18 months of work and about $500,000 in costs.

The renovations to the building in Calais that has served as a church, town hall and meeting place for 153 years are expected to be completed in about six weeks.

The Times Argus reports the project rebuilt the ground floor for use as a year-round meeting space for town boards and commissions and the community.

It raised the building above the flood plain and rebuilt a two-story addition in the rear to allow for access by people with disabilities. There is also a new elevator and septic system.

