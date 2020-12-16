Reopening plan rolls back in Boston, other communities as COVID-19 cases rise

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is among one of numerous communities that rolled back their reopening plan Wednesday as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to climb.

Mayor Martin Walsh announced Monday that Boston would move back to Phase 2 of Step 2 of the state’s reopening plan, resulting in the closure of many indoor businesses, including gyms and fitness centers.

Establishments that host indoor activities such as museums, aquariums, bowling alleys, movie theaters, batting cages, and driving ranges were also forced to close to limit the transmission of the virus.

Indoor dining will be allowed to continue at restaurants with “strict adherence to guidelines,” Walsh said. Bar seating will not be permitted.

Hair salons, barbershops, offices, and retail shops can remain open with capacity restrictions in place, but Walsh urged employers to allow employees to work from home if possible.

He added that Lynn, Newton, Somerville, Brockton, Winthrop, and Arlington are also taking part in the rollback.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a statewide rollback to Step 1 of Phase 3, but Boston had chosen not to move past that step in July.

