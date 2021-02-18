Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduces federal job guarantee resolution in the House

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley introduced a federal job guarantee resolution in the House on Thursday.

The resolution states that it is up to the federal government to prevent involuntary unemployment.

“It’s time to establish a legal right to a job for all people in America. For years, we have legislated hate, harm and injustice in this country. It’s long past time to pursue bold, intentional policies that affirm equity and recognize the dignity and humanity of all people,” Pressley said in a statement. “A federal job guarantee is an important investment in the American people, our communities, and an equitable economy that works for all.”

The resolution comes as millions of Americans have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

