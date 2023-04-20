Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss said there needs to be more accountability in the military’s chain of command this week after the recent leak of top secret military documents.

The FBI arrested Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira earlier this month in North Dighton in connection with the leak.

He is accused of posting documents online that contained sensitive information about the war in Ukraine and other military actions.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Auchincloss said the Pentagon needs to change its document classification system.

“The Pentagon has to answer for that both in terms of breakdowns in existing procedures and also what new procedures might be necessary,” Auchincloss, a marine veteran, said.

Auchincloss continued, saying the existing classification system in the US is broken.

“We both over classify information that doesn’t need to be classified, that’s classified in order to prevent embarrassment to politicians and officials and we also clearly treat actual sensitive information with a lack of rigor,” he said.

Teixeira is facing multiple charges under the Espionage Act. He has not yet entered a formal plea.

