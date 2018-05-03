Rep. John Lewis to deliver BU’s commencement address

BOSTON (WHDH) — Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) will be giving the commencement address at Boston University’s graduation this month.

Boston University President Robert Brown made the announcement Thursday during the Class of 2018’s senior breakfast. Lewis will receive an honorary Doctorate of Laws at the ceremony.

Lewis has been a member of the House of Representatives since 1987.

