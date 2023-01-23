BOSTON (WHDH) - The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday morning on assault and vandalism charges in connection with a protest Saturday night on Boston common.

Riley Dowell, 23, who was born as Jared Dowell and now uses the pronouns she/her, is charged with assault and battery on a police officer and vandalizing a historic monument. She was released on $500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Boston Common.

Police say Dowell was part of a group of protestors gathered at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common screaming profanities and stopping traffic.

Officers claim Dowell was responsible for spraying anti-police graffiti on the property. While placed under arrest, they accused her of flailing her arms and hitting an officer in the face.

According to police, spray paint was found in Dowell’s backpack and on her hands and jacket.

Neither Dowell or her attorney commented while leaving the courthouse.

On Sunday, Clark, the House Democratic whip, said in a tweet “I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

