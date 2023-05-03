The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark was sentenced in a Boston court Wednesday, a matter of months after prosecutors said she hit an officer in the face and defaced a public monument during an anti-police protest in Boston back in January.

Police said Riley Dowell, 23, was part of a group of protestors gathered at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common screaming profanities and stopping traffic on the night of the protest.

Officers said Dowell was responsible for spraying anti-police graffiti on the property. While placed under arrest, they accused her of flailing her arms and hitting an officer in the face.

Dowell was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery on a police officer and vandalizing a historic monument.

She will now be on probation for one year.

Dowell is also required to do 30 hours of community service, write an apology letter to the officer and pay the city back for the cost to clean up the graffiti.

