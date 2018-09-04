Rep. Keating beats Democratic primary challenger

Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Bill Keating has defeated his Democratic primary challenger, William Cimbrelo.

Keating was first elected to Congress in 2010 from the state’s 9th Congressional District, which includes the state’s South Shore, Cape Cod and the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

He serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security committees and has positioned himself as a national security expert.

Cimbrelo ran on several issues, including the expansion of Medicare to cover everyone regardless of age and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency also known as ICE.

In 2011, Cimbrelo ran for the U.S. Senate as an independent candidate against then-Republican incumbent Scott Brown, a race won by Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

Keating will face off against Republican Peter Tedeschi in the November election.

