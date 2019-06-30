Rep. Kennedy calls for President Trump’s impeachment in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Rep. Joe Kennedy III is calling President Donald J. Trump to be impeached, telling an audience in Newton that it’s Congress’s job to take that step.

“If Congress does begin impeachment proceedings, it’s going to dominate the next several months and it’s going to be a horrible process for Washington D.C. and our nation,” Kennedy said. “I wish there was not substantial evidence that the president of the United States, on multiple occasions, obstructed the administration of justice. And if there is, it is up to Congress to assert its Constitutional role.”

Kennedy’s call for impeachment comes after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation, Mueller is expected to testify before Congress in July.

