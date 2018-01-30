Rep. Kennedy in Fall River to give Democratic response to State of the Union

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH) — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D.-Mass) is ready to play a starring role in Tuesday’s State of the Union address, delivering the Democratic response from a school in Fall River.

“I’ll put forth a message I hope Democrats and the country can rally around,” said Kennedy. He said he does not know why Democratic leaders chose him to give the address but said he is very honored he was picked.

Kennedy will give the address from the auto body shop at the Diman Regional Vocational School. Kennedy said the school’s working-class students are talented and land good jobs in the trades. He said he hopes the economic message resonates with people across the country.

Kennedy said several colleagues from both parties have wished him luck.

