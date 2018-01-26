Rep. Kennedy to deliver Democratic response to president’s State of the Union

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH) — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) has been chosen to deliver the Democratic reponse to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union on Tuesday.

Kennedy said he is excited about the chance to deliver the response. He said he does not know why Democratic leadership chose him to do it but he is honored that they did. He told 7News his response will not just be about criticizing Trump.

“It is not enough to define yourself by what you’re against. You also have to be for something,” said Kennedy.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) had lots of praise for the three-term congressman, saying Kennedy can deliver a message that is both practical and inspirational.

“Joe Kennedy is a star. Joe Kennedy is a national leader already in our country, this is only going to create further opportunity for him,” said Markey.

This is not Kennedy’s first time in the national spotlight. In 2016, he introduced Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), his former Harvard Law professor, at the Democratic National Convention. Kennedy said he is not focused on boosting his national profile.

“Politics is about people. It’s about finding a connection with people,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy will deliver the response from the Dimon Regional Vocational School in Fall River.

