BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials confirm to 7NEWS that they’re discussing the future of four Boston-area hospital.

The hospitals currently operate under ‘Steward Health Care,’ which is currently facing financial issues.

US Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-South Boston) says Steward Health Care System wants to sell its Norwood facility, which has remained closed since it flooded in June 2020, and is looking to close Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, and Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.

In a statement, Steward said, “Steward is openly engaging in discussions with the administration and legislators to find solutions that will keep these hospitals open and serving patients.”

Gov. Maura Healey also weighed in, saying, “I have not seen a plan from Steward…Our goal is going to be that patients are protected, that jobs are protected and that the health care system in Massachusetts is stabilized…”

Healey’s Office says Steward has not provided notice of closure for any of the hospitals.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

