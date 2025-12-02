BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton conducted an official oversight visit at ICE facility in Burlington.

Moulton talked to demonstrators before entering the building Monday for a visit, including a walkthrough of the facility and a meeting with ICE personnel to discuss staff procedures and conditions for those being held.

The congressman said the situation was better than expected but that he believes more needs to be done to protect those taken into ICE custody.

“The practices that we saw, that we witnessed here in Burlington, do not meet the standards we would like to see, but they are far better than in other facilities and other places we have seen around the United States,” Moulton said.

Moulton said he is waiting for data from federal officials on who is being detained in the Burlington facility and how long they’re being held.

