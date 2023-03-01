Massachusetts congressman Seth Moulton recently filed a bill that would restore GI benefits to Black veterans of World War II and their families, which Moulton said were previously denied because of racism.

Benefits offered by the GI bill include access to education at colleges and graduate schools and other training programs as well as access to low interest mortgages and other housing loans.

Moulton said those benefits are critical for every veteran.

Decades after World War II, Moulton said it is time to make a change.

“It costs $70 billion because that’s the impact this massive injustice has had on America,” Moulton said.

“[W]hile it may not be the fault of my generation of veterans, it’s my generation’s opportunity to make it right,” he continued.

Moulton, a veteran himself, said he “would not be standing here as a member of the U.S. Congress if not for the GI bill.”

Moulton said he hopes the bill will be passed as written. He said he is willing to make compromises, though, if that allows benefits to get to veterans and their families more quickly.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)