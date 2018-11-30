Rep. Moulton: Pelosi should step down as Speaker after year

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton says he could support Nancy Pelosi for House speaker — if she and the two top members of her leadership team agree to step down after a year and hold new elections.

The Massachusetts Democrat, who’s helping lead the opposition to Pelosi, told WGBH-FM on Friday that the House needs a new generation of leaders.

Pelosi was overwhelmingly nominated to become speaker in an internal Democratic caucus vote Wednesday. She’s within range of the 218 votes needed in January to be elected speaker when Congress convenes.

Moulton also called a tweet from Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York “offensive.”

In the Nov. 21 tweet, Ocasio-Cortez said the challenges to Pelosi are part of “an apparent effort to make the party even more conservative and bent toward corporate interest.”

