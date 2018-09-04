Rep. Neal defeats Democratic primary challenger Amatul-Wadud

Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Richard Neal has defeated Democratic primary challenger Tahirah Amatul-Wadud.

During the campaign, Neal defended his long record, pointing to his leadership role as the ranking Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Amatul-Wadud cited an “absence of moral leadership” in Washington as one reason she decided run in the state’s 1st Congressional District in western Massachusetts.

The Springfield attorney had hoped to become the first Muslim elected to Congress from Massachusetts. She backed a proposal to make Medicare available to all Americans regardless of age.

Neal emphasized his leadership role in Congress during the passage of the 2010 health care law and would protect it from Republican attacks.

Neal will run unopposed in November.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)