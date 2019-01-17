State Rep. Paul McMurtry denies sexual misconduct allegations

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives is investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct involving a state representative.

Dedham representative Paul McMurtry is accused of walking up behind another lawmaker and grabbing her backside during an orientation session for new members last month.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo confirms that the House is looking into the allegation.

“The House has a really comprehensive set of rules to handle and deal with situations such as this,” DeLeo said. “I kept to those rules and acted accordingly.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said launching an investigation is the right move forward.

“Any accusation or allegation with respect to sexual assault or harassment needs to be fully investigated and vetted,” he said.

McMurtry responded to these accusations saying, “Relative to my personal conduct I can assure you that the allegations are absolutely, positively, unequivocally not true.”

McMurtry also agreed to cooperate with the review of his conduct.

