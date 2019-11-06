Rep. Pressley endorsing Sen. Warren for president

BOSTON (WHDH) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley announced she’s endorsing Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.

In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter, Pressley said that “This election is a fight for the very soul of our nation. Elizabeth knows how to fight and she knows how to win. I’m proud to call her my Senator. I can’t wait to call her our president.”

Her endorsement came a day after the state’s local elections.

Pressley told The Associated Press Monday that she had been approached by top Democrats, including the campaigns of Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Her fellow members of the “squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — are backing Sanders.

Big structural change can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/8Sanof9COD — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 6, 2019

