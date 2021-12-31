Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said in a statement.

Pressley said her symptoms are relatively mild and she’s currently isolating and following all health protocols.

“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” Pressley said. “Vaccines save lives. With this unprecedented pandemic continuing to rage, I am deeply grateful for the scientists, researchers, and frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to develop vaccines that are safe and effective, and ensure that our communities are protected. I encourage everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated, boosted and masking up.”