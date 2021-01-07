Rep. Seth Moulton calls seige of US Capitol unacceptable, a security threat

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton said Wednesday’s seige of the US Capitol was likely a security threat and is calling for the president to be removed from office.

Moulton spoke to 7News after returning to Boston from Washington, DC, where the seige occurred.

“We don’t know what sensitive or classified information may have been taken by these rioters, it would be naive to assume there were no foreign agents among them,” Moulton said.

He added, “I don’t think Vladimir Putin would miss an opportunity like this to get into the heart of the United States government.”

Moulton said President Trump should be removed from office before he does more damage, even though Trump has less than two weeks left in office.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)