Rep. Trahan joins congressional leaders in call for action on coronavirus relief bill

Representative Lori Trahan was among several congressional leaders calling for action on coronavirus relief registration on Thursday.

Trahan and colleagues from Rhode Island and Connecticut are demanding that the latest coronavirus relief bill be passed now that the country has surpassed over 200,000 deaths from the virus just this week.

Trahan said the Senate has failed to act on a bill related to coronavirus relief since April.

“Americans deserve better, our families deserve better and Mitch McConnell and the Senate need to do better,” Trahan said, “they need to work with us to pass legislation that will help get this virus under control, save lives and help our working families make ends meet.”

Experts are saying the death toll could likely double by the end of the year.

