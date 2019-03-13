Repairs completed after burst pipe from 19th Century flooded Boston streets, basements

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commonwealth Avenue in Boston’s Back Bay is back open after a burst pipe from 19th Century turned Commonwealth Avenue into a rushing river, forced the evacuation of six buildings. and caused severe basement flooding on Monday night.

Water could be seen pouring down Exeter Street and Commonwealth Avenue after a 16-inch pipe was ruptured around 9:40 p.m., prompting crews to launch around-the-clock repair and cleanup efforts.

The water gushed into the basements of many homes and apartments, causing significant damage. Some neighborhood residents were forced to evacuate.

Crews worked throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning to fill in a massive hole in the roadway that was created in order to safely repair the break.

Commonwealth Avenue was closed to motorists and pedestrians from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street on Tuesday, resulting in traffic delays throughout the day. Wednesday’s commute will not be affected.

People have since been allowed back into the homes and businesses that were evacuated.

