Repairs continue after major water main break floods area near MBTA’s Salem Station

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked throughout the night and into Friday morning repairing a major water main break in Salem that left a busy area near an MBTA station flooded.

The water main break that occurred on Bridge Street near an access road to the MBTA’s Salem Station around 8 p.m. Thursday bubbled out of the street and flowed into other areas around Route 114.

The deceivingly deep dip in the roadway caused by the break nearly left one truck stuck as it tried to pass through the pool of water.

The water also flooded the nearby Commuter Rail parking lot and prevented people from entering and exiting the garage.

As of Friday morning, cars remained unable to enter or exit the garage via Washington Street, according to MBTA officials. There is access from Bridge and Federal streets.

Passengers should allow for extra time as a precaution.

UPDATE: Due to a water main break in the area on 6/13 evening, cars remain unable to enter/exit the Salem garage via Washington St. There is access from Bridge Street & Federal Street. Passengers are advised to allow for extra time in their trip as a precaution. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) June 14, 2019

Caitlyn Connor, a local commuter, attempting to catch a rideshare in the area Thursday night realized that the water main break would make traveling more difficult.

“I came out and it was all flooded,” she said. “I called Uber, which I am about to go catch, and they had called and said, ‘Hey we can’t get down.’ And I said, ‘Oh, everything is flooded. It is going to be a whole mess. I mean, it is going to be a rough Friday morning I think.”

The City of Salem warned residents that they may experience discolored water, along with low pressure, due to the water main break.

Officials advised residents not to run hot water if they do notice discoloring.

Parts of #SalemMA may be experiencing discolored water and/or low pressure. If water is discolored, do not run hot water. For AM commuting hours access to the MBTA driveway road anticipated to only be possible from the eastbound side of Bridge St (left turn into MBTA access road) pic.twitter.com/Gd9v234iLT — City of Salem MA (@CityofSalemMA) June 14, 2019

The cause of the water main break remains under investigation.

