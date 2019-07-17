Repairs continue after major water main break floods Newton street

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked through the night and into Thursday morning to repair a major water main break in Newton.

The water main break that occurred on Needham Street around 2:30 p.m. bubbled out of the street and flowed into other areas leading to some traffic issues, according to the city’s Department of Public Works.

Officials say they have located the source of the leak and were able to turn off the water to that area.

Excavation has begun on Needham St. pic.twitter.com/5KfaBKEZhU — Newton DPW (@DpwNewton) July 17, 2019

It is unclear when water will be restored.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene as water pooled in the street.

The cause of the water main break remains under investigation.

