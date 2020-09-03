CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Repairs are about to start on the Long Pond dam in the White Mountain National Forest.

The repairs will be made to wall of the Long Pond dam, an outlet pipe, and other areas.

Forest officials said water draw down will begin on Friday. Access to the pond and the Long Pond recreation site will be closed to the public beginning Sept. 14. Long Pond Road will remain open to traffic and be subject to the usual winter closure later this autumn.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 27.

