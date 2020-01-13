Repairs underway after gas leak in NH leaves hundreds without service

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Repairs are underway after a gas leak in Salem, New Hampshire, on Monday morning forced utility workers to cut service to about 300 people.

Crews working in the area of South Broadway hit a gas line, springing a leak around 9:20 a.m., Unitil said in a news release.

Gas service was shut off to the area around 11:30 a.m. to keep the neighborhood safe and to allow for repairs to begin.

After repairs are made, Unitil says service technicians will begin going to all impacted houses and businesses to re-light their gas service.

“Additional gas service technicians have been brought in from our operations in Maine and Massachusetts in order to assist with the restoration process,” Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O’Meara said. “Safety is our top priority, and we will work quickly and efficiently with first responders in the area to restore service to our customers.”

The manual restoration process could extend into the overnight hours.

