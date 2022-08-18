BOSTON (WHDH) - With the MBTA’s Orange Line shutting down for one month starting Friday, commuters are looking for new ways to make it to their workplaces. One of the suggestions is to bike to work. So ahead of the shutdown, repairs are underway along the Southwest Corridor Bike Path, which runs from Forest Hills to Back Bay.

When the work is finished, cyclists can expect to see improved paving along the path, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Eliza Parad, who is the Director of Organizing for Boston Cyclists Union, is enthusiastic about the changes:

“For quite a few years now, people have been concerned about the fall hazards — the big bumps along the southwest corridor, as well as the cobblestones,” says Parad. “We’ve been contacted a number of times in the last few months by people who have had crashes.”

On Thursday, crews could be seen spreading asphalt on parts of the 3.2 mile stretch. Workers are also making other safety repairs, like re-setting loose cobblestone.

The work is expected to be completed by Saturday, the first full day of the Orange Line shutdown, ahead of Monday’s weekday commute.

“For a lot of people who might be biking for the first time, it would be really important to have the conditions that are as smooth and easy as possible,” said Parad.

Detours will be set up along parts of the path that are undergoing work, but some avid cyclists say the repairs are worth it:

“Anything to make the transportation better, it’s all good,” said Eric Muise, who bikes to work every day.

Other cyclists tell 7News they have already seen an increase in the number of bikes on local roads and paths.

Boston Cyclist Union says it is offering a “buddy system,” riders who will accompany newer cyclists, for the entire 30-day shutdown.

