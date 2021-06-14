BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a repeat “peeping Tom” for violating his probation after he entered a neighborhood in Mission Hill that he had been ordered to stay away from on Sunday, police said.

Detectives responding to the area of 100 Lovejoy Wharf based on GPS information from an ankle monitor worn by Decosta Turner, 31, of Roxbury, learned that Turner had violated the mandated exclusion area in Mission Hill, which was included as a condition of his release following several recent incidents, according to Boston police.

A probation warrant was issued at 1:20 a.m. for charges out of West Roxbury District Court, including two counts of criminal harassment, trespassing and lewd and lascivious conduct, a police report read.

Turner has a history of repeat offenses in Mission Hill, police said.

Home surveillance cameras reportedly captured Turner peeking into the windows of a residence on Calumet Street on three separate occasions in January.

He also peeked in the windows of the home on May 21 around 2:45 a.m., in which surveillance video caught him performing a sexual act on himself, the police report read.

An investigation revealed Turner as the suspect and he was arrested on May 24 in connection with these incidents, the police report continued.

Turner previously violated his court-ordered exclusion zone and was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit during the early morning hours of June 3, according to the police report.

